David Warner could have captaincy ban lifted by Cricket Australia with opener contender to be ODI skipper

David Warner was issued with a lifetime captaincy ban by Cricket Australia after the 2018 ball-tampering scandal

David Warner's lifetime leadership ban could be revoked by Cricket Australia with the opener a contender to replace Aaron Finch as one-day international skipper.

Warner, 35, was banned from captaining by CA for the role he played in the ball-tampering scandal at Newlands in 2018, an offence which also saw him suspended from the elite game for one year.

Finch retired from 50-over cricket in September and there have been calls from former and current players for Warner's sanction to be lifted so that he can be considered as Finch's successor as captain.

The "first step" will come during a board meeting on Friday at which CA will review its body integrity code.

"The view within Cricket Australia is that David is doing particularly well on the field and making a great contribution," said CA chair Lachlan Henderson.

Warner says it would be a 'privilege' to take up a leadership position with his country

"The first step in terms of David's leadership ban is to review the code and see if those sanctions are able to be reviewed. And the appropriate revisions to that code that would need to be made.

"It's not in anyone's interest for us to delay. It would be in time for any future leadership conversations in relation to David."

Any player who accepts a sanction under the current integrity code, as Warner did, forgoes the right to a later review of the punishment.

But chief executive Nick Hockley says it is important the code recognises sanctioned players could change.

Aaron Finch announced his retirement from ODI cricket in September

Hockley said: "We are looking at sanctions to be reviewed for good behaviour and growth after a period of time. Pending the discussion, there would then need to be a revision of the code and that would need to be approved by the board."

Warner - currently playing for Australia in a T20I series against England ahead of the World Cup - has said it would be a "privilege" to be asked to captain his country.

Our live blog of the third T20 international between Australia and England, in Canberra, will get under way at 8.45am on Friday ahead of a 9.10am start.

Watch the T20 World Cup live on Sky Sports from Sunday, October 16.