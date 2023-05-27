Meg Lanning: Australia Women's captain ruled out of Ashes tour in England due to medical reasons

Australian captain Meg Lanning has been ruled out of the summer's Women's Ashes tour due to medical reasons.

A statement from Cricket Australia said Lanning, 31, who returned to cricket in January after a six-month mental health break, has been "withdrawn from the squad due to a medical issue which requires management from home".

Cricket Australia's women's cricket performance boss Shawn Flegler said: "It's an unfortunate setback for Meg and she's obviously disappointed to have been ruled out of the Ashes; it's a significant series for the team and she'll be missed, but she understands the need to put her health first.

"Meg will remain at home where she will continue to work with medical staff with the aim to return to playing as soon as possible.

"We ask that Meg's privacy is respected at this time."

Image: Lanning returned to cricket in January after a six-month mental health break

Wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy will captain the team throughout the Ashes against England with all-rounder Tahlia McGrath as vice-captain.

Lanning is one of the most decorated players in the game having won the T20 World Cup five times and the 50-over World Cup twice. She also led Australia to the Commonwealth Games gold last year.

She will not be replaced in the squad with Australia A players touring England at the same and available if needed.

Australia, who are looking to retain the multi-format Ashes, take on England in a one-off Test in Nottingham from June 22-26 at Trent Bridge before playing three T20 matches and three one-day internationals, wrapping up the tour on July 18.

