Alyssa Healy: Australia appoint new captain after Meg Lanning's retirement

Australia have appointed Alyssa Healy as permanent captain of their women’s team across all formats in the wake of Meg Lanning’s retirement.

Wicketkeeper-batter Healy, with more than 250 international appearances to her name, has previously led the side in the absence of Lanning, who opted to stand down last month after a nine-year stint in charge.

All-rounder Tahlia McGrath has been appointed as Healy's deputy, starting with Australia's multi-format tour to India which gets under way on December 21.

"I am honoured to accept the role of captain and grateful for the opportunity to lead our team," said Healy.

Image: Healy has helped Australia to win the T20 World Cup six times

"I'm obviously very different to Meg - I'm not her. I'm a very different style of leader as well. Meg is really good at leading from the front and pulling everyone along with her.

"My approach will remain consistent to what it has been previously, but I'll make my own mark on the role and be sure that I'm doing the best I possibly can for this group to maintain the success that we've had."

The 33-year-old - who is the niece of former Australia men's wicketkeeper Ian Healy and wife of paceman Mitchell Starc - has been a key part of the team's sustained success over more than a decade.

Image: Lanning led Australia for nine years before announcing her retirement in November

She has featured in six T20 World Cup successes, as well as two 50-over World Cup triumphs and was a member of the Australia side that retained the Women's Ashes after an eventful drawn series in England last summer.

Although currently recovering from surgery on her right index finger, Healy is confident of leading the side onto the field in Mumbai when they face India in the sole Test of the series.

"They're going to have to do a lot to stop me walking out there and catching the first delivery," she added. "Everything's going really, really well."