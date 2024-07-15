Australia Test captain Pat Cummins rested for England and Scotland tour as full squads named

Pat Cummins rested for September's matches in Britain, while Jake Fraser-McGurk is called up to T20 squad; watch day one of the second Test between England and West Indies live on Sky Sports Cricket from Thursday, with the first ball bowled at 11am
Tuesday 16 July 2024 08:02, UK
Australia Test captain Pat Cummins will miss the one-day international and T20 tours of England and Scotland in September.
T20 captain Mitchell March will lead both squads after Cummins, who skippered Australia to 2023 World Cup glory, was left out due to a planned rest period.
Australia face India in a home five-Test series in November-January.
Pace bowler Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell will only join the squad for the ODI leg of the tour, while Ashton Agar and Matthew Wade have been left out having been part of the T20 World Cup squad.
Perth all-rounder Cooper Connolly comes into the T20 squad for the first time, having captained Australia at the 2022 U19 World Cup, while Matthew Short will join the ODI squad after the birth of his first child.
Jake Fraser-McGurk is included in the T20 squad, with the batter set to try and fill the void left by David Warner, which also sees returns for Spencer Johnson, Aaron Hardie and Xavier Bartlett.
Australia start their tour in Scotland on September 4 with the first of three T20s in Edinburgh, before heading to England for three more T20s followed by five ODIs.
T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa
ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
Watch day one of the second Test between England and West Indies, from Trent Bridge in Nottingham, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10am on Thursday (first ball to be bowled at 11am). Stream the Test instantly on NOW.