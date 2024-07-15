Australia Test captain Pat Cummins rested for England and Scotland tour as full squads named

Australia Test captain Pat Cummins will miss the one-day international and T20 tours of England and Scotland in September.

T20 captain Mitchell March will lead both squads after Cummins, who skippered Australia to 2023 World Cup glory, was left out due to a planned rest period.

Australia face India in a home five-Test series in November-January.

Pace bowler Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell will only join the squad for the ODI leg of the tour, while Ashton Agar and Matthew Wade have been left out having been part of the T20 World Cup squad.

Perth all-rounder Cooper Connolly comes into the T20 squad for the first time, having captained Australia at the 2022 U19 World Cup, while Matthew Short will join the ODI squad after the birth of his first child.

Jake Fraser-McGurk is included in the T20 squad, with the batter set to try and fill the void left by David Warner, which also sees returns for Spencer Johnson, Aaron Hardie and Xavier Bartlett.

Australia start their tour in Scotland on September 4 with the first of three T20s in Edinburgh, before heading to England for three more T20s followed by five ODIs.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from day three of the first Test at Lord's as England thrashed West Indies and James Anderson said farewell with a 704th Test wicket

Who's in Australia's T20 and ODI squads?

T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

ODI squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Watch day one of the second Test between England and West Indies, from Trent Bridge in Nottingham, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10am on Thursday (first ball to be bowled at 11am). Stream the Test instantly on NOW.