Australia vs India Test series: Uncapped Nathan McSweeney to open for hosts in Perth from November 22

Uncapped batter Nathan McSweeney will open for Australia in the first Test against India in Perth later this month.

The South Australia captain will partner Usman Khawaja at the top of the order after being preferred to previous openers Marcus Harris and Cameron Bancroft as well as teenager Sam Konstas.

The 25-year-old bats in the middle order for his state but did open for Australia A in the recent six-wicket win over India A at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, scoring 14 and 25.

Australia squad for first Test vs India Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Nathan McSweeney, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc

McSweeney batted at No 4 against India A in Mackay a week earlier, hitting an unbeaten 88 in the second innings after notching 39 in the first.

The right-hander is averaging 97 from two matches for South Australia in the Sheffield Shield this season, with one hundred and two fifties.

Last year, he managed 762 runs in 10 matches at an average of 40.10 in the first-class competition, with three tons and as many half-centuries.

Image: Josh Inglis, who has played 51 white-ball matches for Australia, is included in a 13-man Test squad as the spare batter

Speaking about McSweeney's selection in a 13-man squad, which also includes wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis, Australia chief of selectors George Bailey said: "Nathan has displayed the attributes we believe will equip him well for Test cricket, along with a strong recent record in domestic cricket.

"His performances for South Australia and Australia A weighed in his favour and supports our view he is ready for the opportunity at Test level."

Steve Smith opened alongside Khawaja following David Warner's retirement at the start of the year but averaged 28.50 across eight innings against West Indies and New Zealand, with a best of 91, and will return to No 4 against India.

After the Perth Test, Australia will play India in Adelaide (from December 6), Brisbane (from December 14), Melbourne (from December 26) and Sydney (from January 3).