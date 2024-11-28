Australia vs India: Home side add Beau Webster to squad for second Test as cover for Mitchell Marsh
Uncapped all-rounder Beau Webster called up by Australia for second Test against India from December 6; Webster was Player of the Year in 2023/24 Sheffield Shield after scoring over 900 runs and has switched from spin bowling to seam; Australia lost first Test by 295 runs in Perth
Thursday 28 November 2024 06:46, UK
Australia have added uncapped all-rounder Beau Webster to their squad for the second Test against India as injury cover for Mitchell Marsh.
Marsh pulled up sore after bowling 17 overs in Australia's crushing 295-run defeat to India in Perth and could now be a doubt for the day-nighter in Adelaide from December 6.
Webster, 30, was named Player of the Year in the 2023/24 Sheffield Shield after scoring 938 runs at an average of 58.62 for Tasmania, including three hundreds and six fifties.
The right-hander has hit one ton and one half-century across six knocks in the current Sheffield Shield campaign at an average of 50.50, while he also picked up five wickets in his last outing against New South Wales, including two in an over.
Webster impressed with bat and ball for Australia A against India in two matches ahead of the ongoing Test series, with a best of 61 not out in Mackay and a six-wicket match haul in Melbourne.
The all-rounder, who has previously played county cricket for Essex and Gloucestershire. used to be an off-spinner but now mainly bowls medium pace.
Tasmania captain Jordan Silk said of Webster recently: "He's a special player at the moment.
"Any time we're in trouble, I feel like I can throw him the ball and he just seems to be able to create something. Any time we're in similar trouble with the bat then he's able to dig us out of it.
"He's basically playing as our third seamer and top-six batter which is a pretty good luxury to have in our side.
"He'd probably say it was one of the best career moves of all time to give up his dirty offies and go to seam bowling because it's now looking like it could open many more doors for him."
Australia squad for second Test vs India: Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland, Beau Webster