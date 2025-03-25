The Gabba: Brisbane cricket ground set to be demolished after 2032 Olympics

Brisbane's Gabba ground is set to be demolished after the 2032 Olympic Games with cricket instead held in a new 60,000-seater stadium in the Victoria Park area of the city.

The Gabba has staged 67 men's Tests and two women's, most recently the drawn third Test of the Australia men's series against India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in December of last year.

The stadium was often used to kickstart the Australian men's summer but that has changed recently and the 2025/26 Ashes series will begin in Perth on November 21.

The Gabba will host the day-night second Test, before further matches in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney as England look to win the Ashes in Australia for the first time since 2010/11.

England's record at The Gabba is dire with the tourists winless at the Queensland venue since 1986 and losing seven of their last nine games there, including by nine wickets in 2021.

Housing will be built on the Gabba site once the stadium is demolished.

If cricket is retained for the 2032 Olympics - it will take place in the Los Angeles Games in 2028 - The Gabba could bow out by hosting the final.

Queensland Premier David Crisafulli said: "Wouldn't it be amazing to see the Australian cricket team win gold at an Olympic final? The Gabba's swansong.

"The Gabba is at its end of life. It hasn't been well maintained, and we do need a stadium to host this great show, and there is an opportunity for legacy play."