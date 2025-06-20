West Indies vs Australia: Marnus Labuschagne dropped, Steve Smith injured for Test series opener

Marnus Labuschagne has been dropped and injured Steve Smith has been ruled out of the Australia team for next week's series-opening Test against the West Indies.

Cricket Australia on Friday said Smith would miss the opening match of the three-Test series because of a dislocated finger, sustained in the World Test Championship final loss to South Africa last weekend at Lord's. He is expected to be fit for the second Test.

Chief selector George Bailey revealed teenage opener Sam Konstas and wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis will replace Smith and Labuschagne.

"We have made the decision to give Josh and Sam the opportunity to replace Steve and Marnus," Bailey said.

"We are excited to see them get the chance to further their fledgling Test careers. In his only opportunity in Test cricket to date, Josh was outstanding in Sri Lanka, showing great intent and ability to put pressure on the opposition.

The 19-year-old Konstas has only played two Tests, bursting onto the scene with an almost run-a-ball 60 against India in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne last December.

Leeds-born Inglis, 30, has played mostly short-form cricket for Australia, playing his only two Test matches to date in the series win in Sri Lanka in February, where he scored a century on debut.

Labuschange averages 46.19 in 104 Test innings, including 11 centuries and 23 half-centuries, but has struggled for form in recent series.

He hasn't scored a Test hundred since the 2023 Ashes series in Manchester and hasn't scored above 26 in his most recent four Test matches. Moved up to open in the WTC final against South Africa, he got starts but was out for 17 and 22.

The batting order and starting 11 will be determined closer to the start of the Test in Barbados next Wednesday. The second Test in Grenada is scheduled to start on July 3.

The three-Test series in the Caribbean is Australia's last before the Ashes begin in Perth on November 21.

