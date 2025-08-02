 Skip to content

The Ashes: Former Australia batter David Warner makes Joe Root jibe before Stuart Broad bites back

David Warner suggests Joe Root could be susceptible to falling lbw to Josh Hazlewood in the Ashes this winter - before Stuart Broad reminds him that Hazlewood has only pinned Root leg before three times; Ashes starts in Perth on November 21; Warner to play for London Spirit in The Hundred

Saturday 2 August 2025 12:07, UK

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 06: David Warner of Australia after winning the series against Pakistan 3-0 during Day 4 of the third test match between Australia and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground on January 06, 2024 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Pete Dovgan/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)
Image: David Warner has started the Ashes banter early by saying Josh Hazlewood could have Joe Root's number

David Warner has started the Ashes banter early by claiming that Joe Root will need to "take the surfboard off his front leg" if England are to win the urn overseas for the first time since 2010/11.

Root is yet to score a Test hundred in Australia, with a best of 89 and an average of 35.68 across 14 Tests in the country.

The England batter recently eclipsed Australia legend Ricky Ponting as the second-highest run-scorer in Test cricket, leaving him behind only India great Sachin Tendulkar.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Watch the moment Root became the second-highest run-scorer in the history of Test cricket

Warner thinks Root may be susceptible to falling lbw to Josh Hazlewood this winter, in a series that begins in Perth on November 21, telling the BBC: "The big anchor there is Root, who is yet to score a hundred in Australia.

"Hazlewood tends to have his number quite a lot. He will have to take the surfboard off his front leg."

However, England seamer turned Sky Sports pundit Stuart Broad wrote on X that Hazlewood has only dismissed Root lbw three times.

Twitter This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Root has fallen 10 times in 18 Tests to Hazlewood overall, with Australia captain Pat Cummins having removed the Yorkshireman on 11 occasions.

Also See:

Australia's final Test series before the Ashes was a 3-0 win in the West Indies, in which they skittled their hosts for 27, the second-lowest score in Tests, in the final game.

But the tourists' batting looked shaky at points, something that will encourage England.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Gus Atkinson took a five-wicket haul for England against India, so could he star in The Ashes this winter

"It all comes down to the bowlers," Warner said. "If the English bowlers can put a dent in the Australia top order then they will come into the contest."

Warner, who played 112 Tests for Australia between 2011 and 2024, scoring 8,786 runs and 26 hundreds - will play for London Spirit in The Hundred this season.

Spirit face defending men's champions Oval Invincibles on the opening day at Lord's on Tuesday, with every match from the tournament, men's and women's, live on Sky Sports.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW