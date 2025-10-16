The Ashes: England coach Tim Southee disagrees with Stuart Broad's comment this is 'worst' Australia team since 2010

England coach Tim Southee disagrees with former fast bowler Stuart Broad's suggestion this is the worst Australia team since 2010/11.

Former paceman Broad spiced up the Ashes war of words by hitting back at ex-Australia opener David Warner after he launched an early sledge at the tourists.

Broad declared the Baggy Greens as the "worst" team he's seen in over a decade and that there were "question marks" hanging over the hosts given the circumstances surrounding captain Pat Cummins' fitness.

But former New Zealand seamer Southee is in little doubt about what he expects from the five-match Ashes series, starting in Perth next month.

"I don't think there's ever a bad Australian cricket team," he said. "Our focus is firmly on what we're trying to do. I think the quality of (England's) side that's going out to Australia is brilliant.

"It should be an absolute cracker, that series. Not only (are) English and Australian people looking forward to it, I think the whole cricket world is."

Southee is still finalising his backroom role for England at the Ashes but the former New Zealand seamer is only likely to be available for next month's first Test.

England name XI for first T20 against New Zealand

Southee's ad-hoc employment with England has for now been extended to their white-ball tour of his native New Zealand, which gets under way with the first of three T20s in Christchurch on Saturday.

England named their XI two days out, with Harry Brook back as captain after being rested for last month's T20 series win in Ireland and Jordan Cox carded to bat at number seven in the order.

Brydon Carse also returns alongside fellow seamers Sam Curran and Luke Wood, while frontline spinners Adil Rashid and Liam Dawson could be complemented by the part-time offerings of Jacob Bethell.

England XI to face New Zealand: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Jordan Cox, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood

This weekend marks the first time Southee has gone up against his country but he has relished working once more alongside Brendon McCullum, his former Black Caps captain and now England head coach.

"It will be strange but I'm looking forward to it," Southee replied when assessing his role in the away dressing room.

"I've enjoyed playing under Brendon as a player, and to be sharing a dressing room again with him in a different capacity has been really enjoyable. It was too good not to take up."

New Zealand vs England fixtures

All times UK and Ireland

First T20: Saturday October 18 (7.15am) - Christchurch

Saturday October 18 (7.15am) - Christchurch Second T20: Monday October 20 (7.15am) - Christchurch

Monday October 20 (7.15am) - Christchurch Third T20: Thursday October 23 (7.15am) - Auckland

Thursday October 23 (7.15am) - Auckland First ODI: Sunday October 26 (1am) - Mount Maunganui

Sunday October 26 (1am) - Mount Maunganui Second ODI: Wednesday October 29 (1am) - Hamilton

Wednesday October 29 (1am) - Hamilton Third ODI: Saturday November 1 (1am) - Wellington

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

All times UK and Ireland