Ben Stokes hints at more aggressive England as rain looms ahead of fourth Ashes Test against Australia

Ben Stokes has teased the prospect of an even more aggressive England as they brace for a possible race against time, with rain forecast ahead of the fourth and defining Ashes Test in Manchester.

England arrive at Old Trafford knowing they must win to keep their hopes of a famous comeback in tact after halving Australia's lead with a three-wicket victory in the third Test at Headingley.

The hosts' expansive play under Brendon McCullum, coupled with errors in the field, has reaped mixed results against the Pat Cummins-led tourists, but with heavy rain expected towards the backend of the week, there could be a greater onus on England to ramp up the tempo. If that is possible.

"It might bring more out of us again knowing we might have to push the game on more than we normally do," said skipper Stokes.

"We'll have to wait and see. If the weather is what it is predicted to be, we might have to."

England welcome James Anderson back into the bowling attack after resting their all-time leading Test wicket-taker in Leeds.

The 40-year-old collected just three wickets at an average of 75.33 across the first two Tests, though Stokes insists he has no concerns over Anderson's production.

"He's excited, back here at Old Trafford, bowling at the end named after him," added Stokes.

"I think when you've been as quality a performer like Jimmy has for the last 10 years, he'll be disappointed he hasn't contributed to the team like he normally does.

"But what I did say to him was, even if you aren't taking wickets, think of the pressure you're putting on the opposition and the wickets we take from the partnerships you're bowling in.

"His economy rate and line and length is always immaculate, but he holds an end up without that being his main obligation with the ball.

"You don't get as many wickets as him without having the odd bad game here or there.

"No issues whatsoever with Jimmy."

As for his own role with the ball in hand, Stokes is hopeful his service will not be required.

"We'll wait and see. Hopefully not, we've got four seamers and a spinner," he laughed.

There had been a feeling momentum might begin to turn towards England in light of Australia losing spinner Nathan Lyon to injury, though Stokes pointed out that his side have had to hurdle some setbacks of their own during a thrilling back-and-forth Ashes series.

"We lost Leachy [Jack Leach] before the series started," said Stokes. "It's been one of those where both teams have had to re-jig a few things.

"All three games have been so tight, for us to get over the line at Headingley, it's been a great three games to be a part of.

"I don't think me and Pat want it to go too close again like that. It does get a bit stressful at times.

"We know what we need to do. They know they don't have to win this - a draw is good enough - but we know we have to go out there and win."

Regardless of the outcome against Australia, Stokes vowed to continue inciting the high-octane style of cricket that has spearheaded England since his appointment as captain and the introduction of McCullum.

"It's definitely been noticeable when we go out in groups, whether it be for coffees or on the golf course, we have people coming up to us and take a moment to say how much they've enjoyed this Ashes series in particular and making comments about friends or family who hadn't had an interest in cricket until now," he explained.

"Those things give you a bit of satisfaction and make you understand that the mindset we have had around Test cricket over the last 18 months has actually been successful.

"I've always said the result is not the most important thing. The way in which we play our cricket and take the game on to get the best out of us as a team and individuals is my main thing, because if we do play good cricket, the results will work out themselves.

"We're desperate to win the series and this game, but regardless of where we are at the end of the Oval Test match, this whole period of the way we've been playing isn't going to stop there."

