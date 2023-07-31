The Ashes: Ben Stokes believes thrilling series is what Test cricket needed as England clinch draw against Australia

England's pulsating Ashes series against Australia can boost Test cricket amid question marks over the red-ball format in recent years, believes skipper Ben Stokes.

Stuart Broad claimed the decisive wicket on his final day before retiring as England beat Australia to win the fifth Test, draw the series and deny the visitors a first series win in the UK since 2001.

It capped an impressive comeback that had seen Brendon McCullum's side drop two turbulent opening Tests before seeing their hopes of lifting the urn scuppered by a rain-stricken fourth Test.

"I genuinely believe this is what Test cricket needed," said Stokes. "Every player in an England and Australia shirt is a massive advocate for Test cricket to stay alive.

"We have been very vocal about that being an objective in the way we play and I think this series has really done that.

"It has captivated so many new fans and attracted a new audience. Test cricket is the purest form and I absolutely love it.

"I hope this series has got it even bigger.

"Two high-quality teams going at it toe-to-toe has been something you couldn't take your eyes off. Every session has been its own game.

"I really hope we've inspired a new generation. I look back to 2005 and what that series did for me as a young person, and I really hope there's someone who's the age I was then who says: 'That's what I want to be doing'."

Australia had appeared in a strong position to chase down 384 as they reached 238-3 with Steve Smith and Travis Head moving along nicely before a two-hour rain delay dented their rhythm.

Upon returning to the field England would go on to take the final seven wickets in a frantic finale that saw Chris Woakes and Moeen Ali star, with Broad offering the finishing touch.

"I think 2-2 is a fair reflection of the teams literally going toe-to-toe. Australia are world Test champions, they are a quality team," added Stokes.

"I don't think many teams would have been able to respond from 2-0 down [like we did]. I am incredibly proud of everyone's efforts.

"We have been do or die since the second game and that really suits us.

"We didn't shy away from the momentous event The Ashes is. We talked the talk and we've also walked the walk out there.

"In a do-or-die situation, most teams can shy away from it, but I'm very proud of this whole team and what they have accomplished over these weeks."

While it was a day of farewells for Broad, The Oval crowd stood too to applaud the efforts of the excellent Moeen, who had come out of retirement to replace Jack Leach.

He finished with defining figures of 3-76 after dismissing Head, Mitchell Marsh and Australia captain Pat Cummins.

"Mo came into this squad through an unfortunate injury to Jack Leach. A few things were said about him but I chose him because I know what he can do on his best days," said Stokes.

"When it really mattered he produced one of his best days. He changed the game for us. For him to do what he has done is just incredible. He has been a great servant to England."

For Broad, it was a fitting conclusion to his glittering England career.

"That's Broady's career isn't it. It was written in the stars for him. It was his moment," said Stokes.

"That bloke has been incredible for England, the longevity of his career and what he has achieved should never be forgotten. I'm so glad that a lot of his friends and family were here to witness what happened today.

"I'm not going to lie, in the back of my mind when we got them eight down I knew it would have taken an almighty train wreck if we didn't win the game. I thought I chose my moment quite well to bring Broady back into the attack. But seeing him run off with the slips going up to celebrate was one of those moments. It was just always going to happen."

