The Ashes: Australia's Usman Khawaja ready for series recall as he stresses commitment to Test cricket

Australia opener Usman Khawaja says he remains committed to Test cricket as he waits to find out if he still has a role to play in the Ashes.

Khawaja turns 39 on Thursday, day two of the third Ashes Test, and is inching closer to the end of his time in international cricket.

He started the series against England in Perth but suffered back spasms that saw him drop down the order in both innings and Travis Head promoted in his place at the Gabba last week.

The selectors have retained the 85-cap veteran in their squad amid suggestions that they could restore Head to his usual spot in the middle order and Khawaja insists he is ready to go.

"I'm still valued by the team, still asked to be here to play, so I'm here. One hundred per cent fit," he told reporters in Adelaide.

"I'm not here to hang on, I'm just here to enjoy my cricket. As long as I'm valued I'm here, I'm doing my job. I just like to compete. I can bat so many different ways. I've been successful in all formats, I've got gears when I want to.

"My sample size will tell you that you've got to find a way to be consistent for a long period of time, not just over a game or two."

Khawaja was criticised in some quarters for playing a golf tournament on the eve of the series, then pulling up injured during the opening game.

Some even questioned his dedication to the team but with a 14-year international career under his belt, he feels there is no case to answer.

"I could have retired two years ago. I could have retired any time. I'm still very committed," he said.

"I am the guy who, as much as people sometimes want to have a crack at me, I love playing for Australia. I train hard, I do everything right.

"For me, it's more about just being a professional. People can have opinions, that's absolutely no worry to me. I can't sit down and worry about what other people think, especially outside of the squad."

Hazlewood determined to continue with Test cricket despite Ashes heartbreak

Image: Josh Hazlewood is now aiming to be fit for the Cricket World Cup in 2026

Australia quick Josh Hazlewood has said he is determined to persist in all three formats despite missing the entire Ashes series because of injury.

"My body still feels as strong as ever. It's just little things here and there that creep in. I'm still determined to play three formats as best I can," he told Sydney's Daily Telegraph.

"You're still going to miss the odd game here and there; no one can do it all, unless you're a batter, but I still enjoy all the different demands of the three formats.

"It keeps it fresh getting ready and preparing for each different format."

Hazlewood, 34, sat out Australia's victories in Perth and Brisbane with a hamstring issue and is now being troubled by an Achilles problem, with the paceman working to be fit for the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka in February and March.

"Once you're injured mid-series or just before a series starts, you're chasing your tail a lot of the time anyway," he added.

"I probably could have got back for one or two tests with the hamstring, but then you leave yourself quite vulnerable going into a test match on the back of not much.

"Every day you're not bowling is another day you've got to bowl to get back to where you were.

"Obviously things are easier when you're up and going and you've got some good work under you."

Ashes series in Australia 2025-26

Australia lead five-match series 2-0