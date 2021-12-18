The Ashes: No excuses for England after latest batting collapse, says top-scorer Dawid Malan

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England batter Dawid Malan has called for himself and Joe Root to score big runs to help them get back into the second Ashes Test against Australia in Adelaide England batter Dawid Malan has called for himself and Joe Root to score big runs to help them get back into the second Ashes Test against Australia in Adelaide

England cannot make excuses for their troubling run of batting collapses at the Ashes and must find a way to put scores on the board, according to Dawid Malan.

The batting malfunctioned twice in the series opener in Brisbane and was on the blink again on day three in Adelaide, with a weakened Australia attack snapping up eight for 86 to assume complete control.

For the second game in a row Malan had shared a century stand with captain Joe Root to sow the seeds of a comeback, but nobody else had the requisite steel to back them up and the score tumbled from 150-2 to 236 all out.

Malan does not give himself a free pass despite scoring more runs and facing more balls than anyone in the away dressing room over the last three innings, insisting scores of 82 and 80 are not enough to get the job done.

Malan (left) and Joe Root (right) put on a third-wicket stand of 138

"It's very easy to keep saying 'oh, we're unlucky; we nicked a few; we played some bad shots; this and that' but we actually need to find a way of putting some runs on the board as a collective," he said.

"If we knew why the collapses happened, we would stop them, but hopefully we can put in some performances as a team.

England are facing an uphill task to save the second Ashes Test

"It's been pretty frustrating. To to get ourselves back into a position where we could get within touching distance of them and then lose eight wickets is very disappointing.

"We can talk about the guys who failed but ultimately one of Rooty or myself should have gone on and got a big hundred and taken the pressure off those guys.

"We can talk about taking 20 wickets too but in Australia it's big runs as well that win you Test matches. In the last Test, myself and Rooty were in a position to score big hundreds but we didn't do it. And we were in the same position here. Both times we have been found short as a batting unit."

'Cook: Mistakes keep being made'

A similar batting collapse cost the tourists the game in the first Test at Brisbane, with former England captain Sir Alastair Cook believing the players are not learning from their lessons.

"It is all too familiar and it is incredibly frustrating for the players, the coaches, you can't afford to lose wickets in clusters," he said on BT Sport. "You have got batting coaches saying, 'if you lose a wicket you have to rebuild', all the stuff you tell 13-year-olds in team meetings, and unfortunately they are not learning lessons.

💬Another bad day after a very good start.💬



@standardsport's @willis_macp and @Athersmike pick the bones out of another dispiriting day for England in Adelaide as Australia's bowlers showed their class... #Ashes pic.twitter.com/3KVnCCSLRQ — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) December 18, 2021

"They are not being good enough when they are put under pressure as a batting unit. When one wicket falls Australia are brilliant at seizing that opportunity for 20 minutes. Starting your innings on a flat wicket is so important, Australia go all in and England haven't been good enough to withstand that.

"That was the big chance to get back into the series and bat big and Root and Malan were excellent. As soon as the talisman went second or third over after lunch, (England lost) four for 19, you just cannot afford to do this on flat wickets time and time again because in 45 minutes the game is almost out of reach already."

Australia on top again

David Warner was the only player to be dismissed for Australia, run out for 13 as the hosts closed on 45-1

Things might have got even worse for England had Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith enforced the follow-on under the lights, particularly given the travails of their top order, but he preferred to stretch the lead to 282 and will put some more hard yards into a weary bowling attack on day four.

Seamer Mitchell Starc, who led the home attack in the absence of the injured Josh Hazlewood and isolating captain Pat Cummins, was accepting of Smith's decision not to unleash him again by sending England's openers back in straight away.

"I'm not the captain, Smithy is pretty happy with the way he wanted to go so there wasn't too much of a chat," Starc said. "He's pretty set in his ways and knew which way he wanted to go. In terms of where it sits now we hold all the cards in terms of when we want to bowl and how big a lead we want to have. We have a lot of options on the table."