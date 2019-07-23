8:32 Ahead of Ireland's game with England, we chart the side's Test journey so far and look at their hopes for the future Ahead of Ireland's game with England, we chart the side's Test journey so far and look at their hopes for the future

William Porterfield wants Ireland to "kick on" in Test cricket - but is aware there is plenty more work to do before the team can become consistent in the longest form of the game.

Ireland will play their third Test from Wednesday against England at Lord's, having lost at home to Pakistan in May 2018 and then suffering a defeat to Afghanistan in India in March.

Captain Porterfield says facilities in the country are improving - a high-quality performance centre is being constructed - and now wants more cricketers to be able to play full time.

"It is up to us now to lay those foundations in Test cricket that we can kick on from," Porterfield told Sky Sports ahead of the four-day Lord's Test.

"It's an immensely proud moment to take to the field in a Test match and for your country.

"We want to settle in as quickly as we can in that arena and the more games we get under our belt the easier that will be.

"Facilities is one of the biggest things we have identified we are working on. That is going to be key to our progression and we need at least one [performance centre] around the country we can utilise.

"Everything is improving side by side.

"If we get the facilities up and going, if we get more games and domestic teams, if we get more cricketers being able to play and train full time, then that's what will help us be sustainable in Ireland."

Ireland played an ODI at Lord's in 2017, losing to England by 85 runs, but Porterfield says their maiden Test at the venue will be extra special.

"It will be a massive occasion for everyone there, let alone the 11 that get the opportunity to take the pitch," the 34-year-old batsman said.

"It's the most iconic venue in the world and it's where you want to play. We will probably delay that first ball for a couple of minutes if we field first!

"When we go though the Long Room and take to the pitch it will be a pretty special occasion."

