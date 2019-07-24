Sky Cricket Podcast: Bob Willis questions England resting Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes

Bob Willis had a lot a lot of questions after England were skittled for 85 on day one of the one-off Test against Ireland at Lord's.

Why did England rest Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes? Why did Joe Root elect to bat on an extremely green surface? Why do England keep collapsing? Why was Jack Leach deployed as night watchman?

- Jonny Bairstow getting bowled out after a sketchy innings

- Moeen Ali's woes with the bat

- Tim Murtagh's five-wicket haul as England were rolled in 23.4 overs

- Jason Roy's disappointing debut - but how the three-wicket Olly Stone impressed on his Test bow

- Could Kevin O'Brien have marshalled Ireland's tail a bit better before they were dismissed for 207?

- Where will Ireland's players learn once their deals with English county sides elapse?

