Ireland lose first ODI to Afghanistan after Rahmanullah Gurbaz scores century on debut

Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored a hundred on debut as Afghanistan beat Ireland in the first ODI

Ireland suffered a 16-run defeat to Afghanistan in the first ODI of the three-match series as Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored a superb run-a-ball 127 on debut for the Asian side in Abu Dhabi.

Gurbaz became the first Afghanistan player to score a ton in his first ODI, with his nine sixes and eight fours, and Rashid Khan's 30-ball 55, lifting the side to 287-9, despite Ireland spinner Andy McBrine bagging 5-29.

Ireland's Lorcan Tucker hit a career-best 83 in reply but with Curtis Campher the next highest-scorer with 39, they finished on 271-9.

Ireland will be looking to draw level in the series, and earn crucial World Cup Super League points, when the sides meet again at the same venue on Sunday.

McBrine ended a 120-run opening stand between Gurbaz and Javed Ahmadi (38) in the 22nd over when the latter slog-swept to deep midwicket, ensuring the 27-year-old became the eighth Ireland bowler to 50 ODI wickets.

Simi Singh - who took 5-10 and scored 54 not out in Monday's win over the United Arab Emirates - snaffled the catch in the deep.

Lorcan Tucker's 83 came in a losing cause for Ireland

McBrine then picked up four more wickets as Ireland reduced Afghanistan to 208-7 in the 42nd over and Asghar Afghan's side were only on 221-7 with five overs left.

However, Rashid's five sixes, including two in a row off Barry McCarthy in the final over, meant Afghanistan ended the innings with a flourish, adding 66 from the final five overs.

Plenty of Ireland batsmen were dismissed when well set in the chase, including Campher, Paul Stirling (39) and Harry Tector (28).

Campher and Tucker shared an 86-run partnership for the fifth wicket but when Campher was out to Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ireland were reduced to 174-5, a position they could not come back from.