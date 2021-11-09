Ireland to become first full-member nation to tour USA with white-ball series in December

Ireland cricketers Curtis Campher and Harry Tector (Associated Press)

Ireland will become the first full-member nation to tour the USA when heading to Florida in December.

Ireland will take on the USA in the two teams' first-ever multi-format white-ball series, across the Christmas period.

Two T20 internationals and three one-day internationals will be staged at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium.

Ireland will leave Dublin on December 16 before heading to the Caribbean on December 31 for their series against the West Indies.

"The progress of USA Cricket has been commendable over recent years," said Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom.

"We hope that not only will this opportunity allow our players to build towards the World Cup Super League Series, but that our involvement may also be a boost for USA Cricket as they work hard to develop the game across the United States."