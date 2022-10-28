T20 World Cup: Ireland's Super 12s clash with Afghanistan abandoned due to rain in Melbourne

Ireland's T20 World Cup clash against Afghanistan has been abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain in Melbourne.

The Super 12s match was due to begin at 3pm local time (5am BST) at the MCG, only for the weather to delay any possible start.

Umpires had a pitch inspection an hour later, with rain still falling and wet patches forming on the edge of the outfield, before the game was officially called off just after 4.30pm.

The abandonment was still over an hour before the scheduled cut-off, although the recognition it would take at least an hour for the ground to dry meant hands were shaken early.

Both teams earn one point from the no-result, which lifts Ireland to three points after their shock victory over England on Wednesday.

Image: Ireland's captain Andrew Balbirnie, left, and Afghanistan's captain, Mohammad Nabi walk from the field after their match was abandoned

"It's very disappointing, we'd played good cricket and were looking forward to this but can't do much about the weather," said Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie.

It's the second consecutive Afghanistan match abandoned without any play, following on from Wednesday's rained-off game against New Zealand at the same venue.

"Most of the players are disappointed, not having played on such a fantastic ground [the MCG]," said Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi. "But the weather is not in our control, so we have to accept it. We look forward to the future games and hope to win."

What's next?

Ireland head to Brisbane to take on tournament hosts Australia at the Gabba on Monday (8am GMT), while Afghanistan face Sri Lanka at the same venue a day later (4am GMT).

A double-header at the Adelaide Oval on November 4 then sees Ireland round off their Super 12s campaign against New Zealand (4am GMT), ahead of Afghanistan playing Australia later that day.

