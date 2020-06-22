Three Pakistan players test positive for coronavirus ahead of England tour

Shadab Khan is one of three Pakistan players to test positive for coronavirus

Three players from the Pakistan squad which is due to travel to England have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Pakistan Cricket Board announced that uncapped batsman Haider Ali, seamer Haris Rauf and all-rounder Shadab Khan all returned positive tests in Rawalpindi on Sunday, when five players in total were screened.

Haider, Haris and Shadab displayed no symptoms until they were tested and have now been advised to self-isolate immediately.

The trio were part of a 29-man party which is set to leave Pakistan for England on Sunday for three Test matches and three T20 internationals in August and September

Four standby players - Bilal Asif, Imran Butt, Musa Khan and Mohammad Nawaz - could now be added to Pakistan's main squad as cover.

Haider Ali is another player to have tested positive in Rawalpindi

Spin-bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim and fast bowler Usman Shinwari tested negative after also being screened in Rawalpindi.

A further 23 players plus other officials, barring all-rounder Shoaib Malik, bowling coach Waqar Younis and physiotherapist Cliffe Deacon, were tested at sites in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar on Monday, with the results expected some time on Tuesday.

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi - who retired from international cricket in 2018 - revealed a few weeks ago that he had tested positive for coronavirus.