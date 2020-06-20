Pakistan's Shoaib Malik to reunite with family before England tour

Shoaib Malik has been granted special dispensation by the PCB to arrive in the UK in July and not June

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik will be allowed to reunite with his family before arriving in England, the Pakistan Cricket Board has confirmed.

A 29-man squad will set off on June 28 for Manchester, before a mandatory 14-day quarantine period in Derbyshire where they will be allowed to train and practice.

But Malik will arrive in the UK on July 24 after spending time with his wife and their one-year-old son, both of whom have been in India due to the ban on international travel.

"Unlike the rest of us, Shoaib Malik has not seen his immediate family for nearly five months," PCB chief executive Wasim Khan said.

"As travel restrictions are now slowly easing out and there is an opportunity for a family reunion, it is appropriate that at a human level we show compassion as part of our duty of care and respect Shoaib's request."

Malik has retired from all formats apart from T20 internationals

Pakistan are scheduled to play three tests and three Twenty20 Internationals against England between August and September in a bio-secure environment.

The PCB confirmed they have spoken to their counterparts, the England and Wales Cricket Board, who have agreed to make an exception for Malik.

The 38-year-old, a former Pakistan captain, retired from Test cricket in 2015 and stepped away from the 50-over format last year after the World Cup, although he has continued to play in T20s.