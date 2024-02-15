Pakistan terminate Haris Rauf's central contract after fast bowler opts out of Australia tour

Pakistan Cricket Board terminates Haris Rauf's central contract and makes him unavailable for overseas T20 franchise leagues until June 30 after fast bowler opted out of Test tour to Australia; PCB says Rauf's decision was "material violation of the central contract"
Thursday 15 February 2024 13:26, UK
Pakistan have terminated Haris Rauf's central contract after saying the fast bowler refused to tour Australia for a three-Test series in December and January.
Rauf, 30, withdrew before the squad was announced, citing workload management and wanting to look after his body as the reasons, before subsequently playing four games in the Big Bash League for Melbourne Stars.
A Pakistan Cricket Board statement released on Thursday confirmed the cancellation of Rauf's deal from December 1, 2023, with the organisation saying his explanations for sitting out the Australia series, delivered at a personal hearing, were "unsatisfactory".
The PCB will also not give the bowler clearance to play in any overseas T20 leagues until June 30, 2024.
"Playing for Pakistan is the ultimate honour and privilege for any sportsperson," said the PCB.
"Refusal to be part of Pakistan's Test squad in the absence of any medical report or justifiable reason is a material violation of the central contract."
The PCB has also parted ways with Mohammad Hafeez, who replaced Mickey Arthur as team director late last year.
"Hafeez's passion for the game has inspired players and his mentorship during the tour of Australia and New Zealand have been of immense importance," the PCB wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
"The PCB wishes Hafeez good luck and success in his future endeavours."
