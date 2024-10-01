Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan white-ball captain just six months after reappointment

Babar Azam has announced he has stepped down as Pakistan's white-ball captain only six months after being reappointed ODI and T20 skipper by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

Babar stepped down as all-formats captain, including Tests, after Pakistan failed to make the semi-finals of the 50-over World Cup in India last year.

Shaheen Shah Afridi led the team briefly in T20Is, but was removed from the captaincy after a 4-1 series defeat to New Zealand. Pakistan have not played an ODI since the World Cup.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I have decided to resign as captain of the Pakistan men's cricket team, effective as of my notification to the PCB and team management last month," Babar posted on social media platform X.

"Captaincy has been a rewarding experience, but it's added a significant workload. I want to prioritise my performance, enjoy my batting, and spend quality time with my family, which brings me joy."

Mohsin Naqvi, chair of the Pakistan Cricket Board, reappointed Babar as white-ball captain in March, but he could only win a bilateral series against Ireland 2-1.

Pakistan drew the home T20 series against New Zealand 2-2 before losing 2-0 to England just before the men's T20 World Cup, where they failed to reach the Super Eight stage after losing to co-hosts United States and arch-rivals India in the group stage.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood says his side will aim to regain form as they prepare to take on England in a three-match series

Babar scored heavily in the recent domestic Champions Cup one-day tournament where he hit a century for Stallions, playing under the captaincy of Mohammad Haris, and finished as the tournament's fourth top-scorer with 230 runs in four matches.

The 29-year-old led Pakistan in 43 ODIs, winning 26 and losing 15. He also captained Pakistan in 85 T20s with a win-loss record of 48-29.

Babar added he believed it was time for him to step down and focus on his playing role, writing: "By stepping down, I will gain clarity moving forward and focus more energy on my game and personal growth."

England's tour of Pakistan

England travel to Pakistan for a three-match Test series starting on October 7 with the first two Tests taking place in Multan before heading to Rawalpindi.

First Test: Multan - October 7-11

Second Test: Multan - October 15-19

Third Test: Rawalpindi - October 24-28

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.