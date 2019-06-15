Virat Kohli says India must not get overexcited in World Cup game with Pakistan

Virat Kohli has urged his players not to get "too emotional" in Sunday's highly-anticipated encounter with Pakistan at Old Trafford.

India are eyeing a third win in four matches at the World Cup, having beaten South Africa and Australia before seeing Thursday's encounter with New Zealand at Trent Bridge washed out.

Kohli's men have also beaten Pakistan in their previous two ODIs - at the Asia Cup last September - but lost to Sarfaraz Ahmed's in the final of the 2017 Champions Trophy at The Oval.

"A professional approach to the game is most important - we can't get too emotional or too overexcited with any occasion that we play in," said Kohli, ahead of a game you can watch live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup (channel 404) from 10am on Sunday.

"The mindset of the player is always going to be different to the mindset of the fans - you can't mix the two and expect the fans to think in a professional manner and focus on each ball.

"Our attention span has to be very precise as we have that split second to make a decision. It's crucial the players are professional."

Mohammad Amir dismissed India's top three, including Kohli, in their Champions Trophy triumph two years ago and also starred in Wednesday's defeat to Australia, picking up career-best ODI figures of 5-30.

However, Kohli says India are not looking at individual players and are instead concerned with making sure they play their best cricket against a side they have never lost to in the World Cup.

"We are not focussing on the opposition," added Kohli, who scored 82 in India's win over Australia at The Oval last Sunday. "For us, no one is a threat and no one player matters more than the other

"It is about going on to the park as the India cricket team and taking on whichever team is in front of us. If we play well we can beat any side in the world and if you don't play well teams are going to come out and beat you.

"We are only focussing on playing the kind of cricket we are known for, not singling out any player from the opposition."

India will be without Shikhar Dhawan due to an injured hand so KL Rahul will open the batting alongside Rohit Sharma with Vijay Shankar likely to take Rahul's middle order slot.

India and Pakistan have played only one ODI against each other at Old Trafford, with India prevailing by 47 runs in the 1999 World Cup when Venkatesh Prasad bagged five wickets.

