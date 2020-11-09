Virat Kohli will miss final three Tests of India's series in Australia after being granted paternity leave

Virat Kohli will leave India's tour of Australia after the first Test after being granted paternity leave by the BCCI

India captain Virat Kohli has been granted paternity leave and will return from the team's tour of Australia after the opening Test in Adelaide, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Monday.

"The BCCI has granted paternity leave to the Indian captain. He will return after the first Test against Australia in Adelaide," board secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

India will leave for Australia later this month to play six short-form internationals followed by a four-Test series.

Kohli's actress wife Anushka Sharma is pregnant with their first child.

Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will lead India in the final three Tests.

India also added Rohit Sharma to their Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after initially not naming him in the touring party because of a hamstring niggle.

