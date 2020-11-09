Rashid Khan returns to Sussex for 2021 Vitality Blast

Rashid Khan will return to Sussex for a third spell

Sussex have confirmed Rashid Khan will rejoin the club for the 2021 Vitality Blast.

Rashid is currently ranked as the No 1 bowler in international T20 cricket and returns to Sussex for a third spell, having played in the 2018 and 2019 editions of the Vitality Blast.

"I am really happy to be heading back to Sussex for the 2021 Blast," said Rashid.

"Ever since my arrival on the South Coast in 2018, it has felt like a home away from home for me.

"I look forward to seeing everyone in 2021 and really hope we will be back playing in front of our loyal supporters soon."

The leg-spinner was originally due to play for Sussex in the 2020 Vitality Blast but it was mutually agreed he would miss the competition due to overlapping commitments in the Caribbean Premier League and Indian Premier League.

Rashid has taken 24 wickets in 20 appearances for the Sharks, at an economy rate of 6.97, and Sussex's T20 head coach, James Kirtley, is delighted to have the spinner back at Hove.

"To secure the services of Rashid next season is amazing. He would be on any team's wish list around the world, so for Sussex to have him playing next year is awesome," added Kirtley.

"We endeavour to keep the worldwide profile high of our T20 team and Rash is one of the best performing and well-known players in the game.

"Add to that the fact that he is a hugely popular and respected figure in our dressing room and with everyone around the club and this is a big boost for us ahead of next year's Blast.

"I look forward to working with Rash and gaining as much knowledge from all his experiences from around the world.

"He has worked with some hugely successful and experienced coaches so I hope he will help us as much off the pitch as on the pitch to helps us play in a slightly smarter way."