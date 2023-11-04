Cricket World Cup: India's Hardik Pandya ruled out of rest of tournament

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the rest of the Cricket World Cup after sustaining an ankle injury last month.

Prasidh Krishna has been approved as his replacement, after Pandya injured his left ankle while trying to stop a shot with his foot on his own bowling during India's seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in Pune on October 19.

The injury caused him to miss consequent matches against England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

"Tough to digest the fact that I will miss out on the remaining part of the World Cup," Pandya posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I'll be with the team, in spirit, cheering them on every ball of every game.

"Thanks for all the wishes, the love, and the support has been incredible. This team is special and I'm sure we'll make everyone proud."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Pandya picked up five wickets for the hosts in their opening three games of the World Cup tournament. Pace bowler Krishna has played 17 one-day internationals and two Twenty20 matches for India, claiming 33 wickets overall.

Krishna will face competition from Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj for a spot in India's pace line-up.

Stream Cricket World Cup and more top sport with NOW