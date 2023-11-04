India's Hardik Pandya ruled out of rest of Cricket World Cup through ankle injury

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out of the rest of the Cricket World Cup after sustaining an ankle injury last month.

Prasidh Krishna has been approved as his replacement, after Pandya injured his left ankle while trying to stop a shot with his foot on his own bowling during India's seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in Pune on October 19.

The injury caused him to miss consequent matches against England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

"Tough to digest the fact that I will miss out on the remaining part of the World Cup," Pandya posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I'll be with the team, in spirit, cheering them on every ball of every game.

"Thanks for all the wishes, the love, and the support has been incredible. This team is special and I'm sure we'll make everyone proud."

Pandya picked up five wickets for the hosts in their opening three games of the World Cup tournament. Pace bowler Krishna has played 17 one-day internationals and two Twenty20 matches for India, claiming 33 wickets overall.

Krishna will face competition from Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj for a spot in India's pace line-up.

Semi-finals-bound India have managed well in the absence of Pandya and lead the table with seven wins from as many matches. They take on second-placed South Africa in Kolkata on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

South Africa have notched up four scores of 350-plus in this tournament, with three of them the tournament's highest totals.

Quinton de Kock is ahead of Virat Kohli in the run-scoring charts with 545 runs in seven games, while the middle order also packs a punch. Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen have all accumulated power-packed hundreds.

Their batting line-up likes to dominate overs 11-40 and then launch a scathing finish in the second powerplay.

"In these batting friendly conditions, these days, if you don't take wickets, guys will score big against you," said Van der Dussen.

"And for us, as a top-order, it's finding that balance between being attacking and scoring runs, and also setting the base up for the middle order to come."