India's Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma retire from T20 international cricket after World Cup win over South Africa

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have announced their retirement from international T20 cricket after India's win over South Africa in the World Cup final in Barbados.

Kohli snapped a lean run of form in the tournament, which had seen him score just 75 runs in seven innings at an average below 11, by hitting 76 from 59 deliveries in his side's total of 176-7.

After India limited South Africa to 169-8 in reply to win their second T20 World Cup and first since 2007, the 35-year-old confirmed in his Player of the Match interview that he was now quitting T20Is.

Captain Rohit, 37, then revealed in his post-match press conference that he was also retiring from the format after striking 4,231 runs in 159 matches with five tons and 32 half-centuries.

Kohli bows out from T20Is with 4,188 runs in 125 games at an average of 48.69, hitting 38 fifties and a sole hundred.

'It is time for the new generation to come through for India now'

He said: "This was my last T20 World Cup.

"It is time for the new generation to come through for India now. We have some amazing players coming through and they have to take this team forwards now.

"One day you feel like you can't get a run but one day, things just click. I am so proud to get the runs for the team the day it mattered most.

"The occasion prompted that change for me. I felt like it was now or never.

Image: Kohli's innings underpinned India's total of 176-7 against South Africa at Kensington Oval

"We have wanted to lift a trophy for a long time and the occasion made me put my head down, respect the situation and play the innings that the team needed from me.

"I wasn't feeling myself before today. I wasn't confident. So I am very grateful and humble right now. It has been difficult, so there are a lot of emotions.

"It hasn't quite sunk in for me yet. It's an amazing day, I am so thankful."

Image: Rohit Sharma captained India to their first T20 World Cup title since 2007

Rohit said: "This was my last game as well. There's no better time to say goodbye to this format. I've loved every moment of this.

"I started my India career in T20 and this is what I wanted to do. I wanted to win the cup and say goodbye."

