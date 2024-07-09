Gautam Gambhir: India appoint two-time World Cup winner as head coach ahead of Sri Lanka tour

Gautam Gambhir has been appointed India head coach, succeeding former international team-mate Rahul Dravid.

Despite presiding over India's first T20 World Cup win since 2007 last month, Dravid decided against reapplying for the role after three years at the helm.

In his place steps Gambhir, the former India opener who amassed more than 10,000 runs in an international career comprising of 58 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20s from 2003 to 2016.

"I am honoured and excited to take on the role of head coach for India," said Gambhir, who coached Kolkata Knight Riders to this year's Indian Premier League title.

"I have always taken pride while donning the Indian jersey during my playing days and it is going to be no different when I take up this new role.

"Cricket has been my passion and I look forward to working closely with the BCCI, head of cricket - Mr VVS Laxman, the support staff, and, most importantly, the players, as we work towards achieving success in the upcoming tournaments."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the moment India were crowned the T20 World Cup champions after beating South Africa in Barbados

Gambhir was part of the India sides that won the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the 50-overs global title four years later.

He captained Kolkata Knight Riders to two Indian Premier League titles, and won a third IPL crown with them as mentor earlier this year.

A pugnacious left-handed batter, who represented India in 242 matches across formats, Gambhir will begin his tenure with India's white-ball tour of Sri Lanka beginning later this month.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player In the last over of the T20 World Cup final, India's Suryakumar Yadav produced a stunning, juggling catch on the boundary to dismiss South Africa's David Miller

Expectations will be high given India, under Dravid, also made the finals of the World Test Championship and the 50-overs home World Cup last year.

"His appointment as head coach marks a new chapter for Indian cricket," said BCCI president Roger Binny.

"His experience, dedication, and vision for the game make him the ideal candidate to guide our team forward.

"We are confident that under his leadership, Team India will continue to excel and make the nation proud."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain discuss Rohit Sharma's T20 World Cup journey and how his adventurous captaincy fuelled India's victory

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from football, darts, cricket, F1, tennis, golf, rugby league, rugby union and more.