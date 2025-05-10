Virat Kohli: India great tells BCCI he wants to retire from Test cricket ahead of England series

Virat Kohli has told the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that he wishes to retire from Test cricket ahead of this summer's series in England, Sky Sports News understands.

The BCCI declined to comment when approached by Sky Sports News but did not dispute that Kohli had informed them of his retirement plans.

It is understood the 36-year-old told chief selector Ajit Agarkar in April of his desire to step away before the start of the 2025-2027 World Test Championship cycle in June.

Image: Kohli has scored 30 Test centuries for India since making his debut in 2011

Agarkar and another BCCI official are set to meet Kohli again but those plans are in limbo due to escalating tensions on the India-Pakistan border with the government telling citizens not to travel between cities.

India will face Ben Stokes' England team in five Test matches, all live on Sky Sports, starting at Headingley in Leeds on June 20 and concluding at The Kia Oval in London from July 31.

England vs India Test schedule

All games at 11am UK and Ireland; all live on Sky Sports

First Test: Friday June 20-Tuesday June 24 - Headingley

Friday June 20-Tuesday June 24 - Headingley Second Test: Wednesday July 2-Sunday July 6 - Edgbaston

Wednesday July 2-Sunday July 6 - Edgbaston Third Test: Thursday July 10-Monday July 14 - Lord's

Thursday July 10-Monday July 14 - Lord's Fourth Test: Wednesday July 23-Sunday July 27 - Emirates Old Trafford

Wednesday July 23-Sunday July 27 - Emirates Old Trafford Fifth Test: Thursday July 31-Monday August 4 - The Kia Oval

Virat Kohli's India Test stats Matches: 123

123 Runs: 9230

9230 Hundreds: 30

30 Fifites: 31

31 Average: 46.85

46.85 Highest score 254no (vs South Africa, 2019)

Image: Kohli averaged over 50 in Test cricket prior to 2020 but his returns have tailed off more recently

Kohli to follow Rohit into Test retirement?

Kohli has scored 9,230 runs, including 30 hundreds and 31 half-centuries, at an average of 46.85 in his 123 Tests, 68 games of which were as captain.

The batter has only averaged a shade over 32 in Test cricket in the last two years and his century against Australia last November was his first since July 2023.

In the Australia series, he averaged 23.75 in five Tests.

Image: Kohli has amassed over 9,000 runs across the course of his 123 Tests for India

Still, India had earmarked Kohli's experience as key against England, particularly with captain Rohit Sharma having just retired from Test cricket himself.

A source told Sky Sports News that Kohli informed the BCCI of his plans before Rohit retired but feels it is the right time to step away.

Shubman Gill is the frontrunner to replace Rohit as skipper, even though star seam bowler Jasprit Bumrah is the vice-captain and stood in for Rohit in Australia when he missed the first Test on paternity leave and dropped himself for the fifth.

Kohli and Rohit retired from T20 international cricket after India's T20 World Cup win in the West Indies last summer and if the former joins the latter in quitting Test cricket as well, they will only be available for one-day internationals moving forward.

Kohli part of cricket's 'Fab Four' batters

Kolhi has been part of cricket's 'Fab Four' batters alongside England's Joe Root, Australia's Steve Smith and New Zealand's Kane Williamson but could now be the first of those to quit Tests.

The Indian has the lowest average and has scored the fewest Test runs of the group.

How do the Fab Four compare? Virat Kohli (Ind) Joe Root (Eng) Steven Smith (Aus) Kane Williamson (NZ) Matches 123 152 116 105 Runs 9230 12972 10271 9276 Average 46.85 50.87 56.74 54.88 Highest score 254no 262 239 251 Centuries 30 36 36 33 Fifties 31 65 41 37

How has Kohli fared in England?

Kohli has scored 1,096 runs across 17 Test matches in England, at an average of 33.21.

Fifteen of those fixtures have come against England, with the other two games World Test Championship finals versus New Zealand (in Southampton in 2021) and Australia (at The Kia Oval in 2023).

Kohli notched just 134 runs in 10 innings on his maiden Test tour of England in 2014, with a top-score of 39, but he impressed four years later, racking up 583 runs at an average of 59.30.

Image: Kohli sparkled in England on India's 2018 tour, scoring two centuries and over 500 runs

In that 2018 series - in which he was the highest run-scorer on either side - Kohli struck two hundreds, at Edgbaston and Trent Bridge, and two other fifties.

The batter hit a couple of half-centuries in the 2021 series, at Headingley and The Kia Oval, while his final Test innings in England looks likely to be the 49 he made against Australia in the most recent World Test Championship final in June 2023, at The Oval.

Kohli the captain

As India Test captain between 2015 and 2022, Kohli won 40 of his 68 matches in charge, losing 17 and drawing 11.

Image: Kohli captained India in 68 Tests, winning 40 and losing 17

That makes him the fourth most successful captain in men's Test history in terms of match wins, behind only South Africa's Graeme Smith (53 victories in 109 Tests) and Australian duo Ricky Ponting (48 in 77) and Steve Waugh (41 in 57).

Kohli was instrumental in India placing a greater focus on Test cricket, with a heavy emphasis on fitness.

He always cut a passionate and animated presence in the field - traits which continued after he handed over the reins to Rohit.

Kohli's notable wins as skipper included leading his side to a first series victory in Australia in 2018-19.