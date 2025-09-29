Is it India's time to win Women's Cricket World Cup? Watch tournament live in full on Sky Sports

This is a cricket article but we are going to start with some golf.

Before a ball had been hit at last week's Ryder Cup in New York, there was an overwhelming feeling that this was Europe's best chance in ages to win in the United States.

A talented squad, and inspirational captain in Luke Donald, did just that, quelling a courageous fightback from USA on the final day at Bethpage before toasting away success for the first time since 2012.

Which brings us to the cricket.

Reasons for India to be positive

Before a ball has been hit at the 2025 Women's World Cup, there is an overwhelming feeling that this is India's best chance yet to win the tournament for the first time after runners-up finishes in 2005 and 2017.

Like Team Europe, they have a talented squad and inspirational captain - Harmanpreet Kaur is their leader - but unlike Team Europe they have home advantage.

That is either out-and-out home advantage or matches in Sri Lanka.

When you add in that India's players are now used to performing in front of big and fervent crowds at the Women's Premier League - the female version of the juggernaut that is the Indian Premier League - and have had recent success against World Cup favourites Australia and perennial contenders England, that only boosts their belief.

Image: Wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh is a punchy player down the order for India

Harmanpreet's side defeated England 3-2 in T20 international cricket and 2-1 in ODIs this summer, while they have just inflicted a heaviest ODI beatdown on women's cricket's benchmark side Australia, triumphing by 107 runs, before threatening to pull off a successful chase of 413 against the same opposition days later.

Australia will probably be at their best in the World Cup; it's what they do, winning seven of the 12 ODI versions so far as well as six of the nine T20 editions. But India are coming.

The batting is a real strength with the power of Harmanpreet, Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh supporting the elegance of Smriti Mandhana - who smoked a 50-ball century against Australia on September 20 - and Jemimah Rodrigues.

Sky Sports Cricket commentator Charles Dagnall said: "I thought India were a fabulous side when they came over to England. Full of focus, full of talent and very well led by a real alpha figure in Harmanpreet.

Image: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur is an excellent leader, says Sky Sports' Charles Dagnall

"Their fielding was outstanding, really on it, wanting the ball to come to them and saving a hell of a lot of runs. They also have so many batters in that top seven that are a threat, players who can win you a game and who have won games.

"There are very few weak links. I do worry a little about their bowling attack, which I think is lacking a little bit of something. But this is their time and they are primed."

Will Goud and Deepti fire for India?

One pitfall, perhaps, is dealing with expectation from home supporters, although Dagnall believes India can cope.

"They know they are a good side and that a lot is expected, but if they have that belief in themselves they will be a severe threat to an Australia side with every box ticked.

"I think they will cope better from playing in front of excitable, expectant crowds in the WPL. That tournament has galvanised and unearthed a wealth of young talent."

Image: Kranti Goud has added spark to India's bowling line-up

One of those young talents is seam bowler Kranti Goud, whose maiden WPL campaign in 2025 included cleaning up former Australia captain Meg Lanning for her first wicket during a sparkling haul of 4-25.

Goud, 22, went on to play against England, picking up 6-52 in Durham, before striking three times when India inflicted that record hammering on Australia last month.

Keep an eye out for her swinging deliveries and devastating yorkers at the World Cup.

For Dagnall, though, India's most important player is all-rounder Deepti - a star with the bat, a vital part of the bowling attack with her off-spin and electric in the field.

He added: "She brings so much and when she is herself with the bat, when the handbrake is off, there are not many that can bowl at her. She has shots 360 degrees.

"Sometimes she plays a bit within herself, almost a bit 'what happens if I do this and it goes wrong?' But most times the handbrake is off she does brilliantly."

