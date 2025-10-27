India's Shreyas Iyer in hospital with lacerated spleen after injury fielding against Australia in final ODI in Sydney

India's Shreyas Iyer is continuing to be monitored in a Sydney hospital after suffering a lacerated spleen while fielding in his side's win over Australia in Saturday's third ODI at the SCG.

Shreyas landed awkwardly taking a catch to dismiss Australia batter Alex Carey and soon clutched his side in pain after falling to the turf.

The 30-year-old received treatment on the field and did not play any further part in the match, which India won by nine wickets thanks to Rohit Sharma's hundred and Virat Kohli's half-century to avoid a 3-0 series sweep.

A statement released by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) read: "Shreyas Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage region while fielding during the third ODI.

"He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation. Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well.

Image: Shreyas has played 73 ODIs, 53 T20Is and 14 Test matches for India

"The BCCI medical team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, is closely monitoring his injury status.

"The Indian team doctor will remain in Sydney with Shreyas to evaluate his day-to-day progress."

India next play Australia in a five-match T20 series with games in Canberra (October 29), Melbourne (October 31), Hobart (November 2), Carrara (November 6) and Brisbane (November 8).

Shreyas is not part of that squad.