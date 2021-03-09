Kane Williamson: New Zealand captain to miss one-day series against Bangladesh with elbow injury

Kane Williamson recently led New Zealand to a Twenty20 series victory against Australia

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss the Black Caps' three one-day internationals against Bangladesh later this month with an elbow injury.

In a statement, New Zealand Cricket medical manager Dayle Shackel said Williamson had sustained a small tear in his left elbow tendon that will require treatment.

"Kane's been managing the elbow injury to varying degrees this summer and unfortunately it hasn't improved," Shackel said.

"He obviously has a high volume of training and playing across the three formats which has inhibited his ability to recover.

"We believe he now needs a period of rest and rehabilitation to get the injury right."

The window for recovery will rule Williamson out from taking part in the one-day internationals against Bangladesh on March 20, March 23, and March 26 (New Zealand time).

Williamson (right) could also miss the Twenty20 internationals against Bangladesh

Williamson is now unlikely to play for New Zealand at home again during the southern hemisphere summer.

The 30-year-old could also miss the three subsequent Twenty20 internationals against Bangladesh on March 28, March 30, and April 1 while traveling to the Indian Premier League.