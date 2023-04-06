New Zealand's Kane Williamson likely to miss World Cup after rupturing ACL in IPL

Kane Williamson is unlikely to be fit for the World Cup in October after he ruptured his ACL playing in the Indian Premier League.

The 32-year-old injured his knee while fielding for the Gujarat Titans, and New Zealand Cricket has confirmed the severity of his injury.

Scans earlier this week revealed the rupture and Williamson is now a major doubt for the 50-over World Cup in India later this year.

"I've received great support over the past few days and want to thank both the Gujarat Titans and New Zealand Cricket for that," Williamson said.

"Naturally, it's disappointing to get such an injury, but my focus now is on having the surgery and starting rehab.

"It's going to take some time, but I'll be doing everything I can to get back on the field as soon as possible."

Instagram Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

He will have surgery on his knee within three weeks, New Zealand Cricket added.

Williamson hurt his right knee while attempting a difficult catch on the edge of the boundary in the opening match of the 2023 IPL against the Chennai Super Kings and left the field in obvious pain.

In his absence, Gujarat replaced him with their impact player pick Sai Sudharsan, who scored 22 off 17 balls, as the Titans beat CSK by five wickets.

Gujarat Titans

Rajasthan Royals Sunday 16th April 2:50pm

Williamson captained Sunrisers Hyderabad in last year's edition of the IPL, scoring 216 runs in 13 matches but was picked up by the Titans for £196,190 in the 2023 draft.

Despite losing the Kiwi, the Titans sit top of the early IPL standings with two wins from two matches.

After defeating CSK in their opening match, they beat the Delhi Capitals by six wickets in the second match and will face a Kolkata Knight Riders side featuring Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee on April 9, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Watch every game of the 2023 IPL live on Sky Sports.