South Africa players won't strike for England tour as chief executive Thabang Moroe is suspended

Thabang Moroe, CEO of CSA, has received a precautionary suspension as a result of allegations of misconduct

The South African Cricketers' Association has said its players will not strike for England's upcoming tour, on the same day CSA chief executive Thabang Moroe was suspended.

Moroe has been provisionally suspended, with pay, as a result of allegations of misconduct, with further investigations to take place.

A Cricket South Africa statement read: "The decision to place Mr Thabang Moroe on precautionary suspension follows from the reports received by the Social and Ethics Committee and the Audit and Risk Committee of the board related to possible failure of controls in the organisation.

"During the course of Mr Thabang Moroe's precautionary suspension, a forensic audit of critical aspects of the business and the conduct of management related to such aspects shall be conducted by an independent forensic team.

"In this regard, we urge all our stakeholders including sponsors, members of staff, players, volunteers and cricket fans to allow this process to unfold and we will provide updates on this matter."

Earlier, the South African Cricketers' Association called for the resignation of Moroe and the entire board and expressed its dissatisfaction at a number of ongoing issues.

SACA chief executive Tony Irish believes poor leadership has led South African cricket into a "disastrous position", but has ruled out the possibility of players taking strike action during England's upcoming tour.

"SACA reiterates however that industrial action by the players should be viewed only as a very last resort," said Irish.

"We also wish to reassure cricket fans, and other cricket stakeholders, that SACA will not embark on industrial action with the players during the upcoming England series.

"We are very aware of the importance of this series to the Proteas and to England, to the many fans from both countries and to the media and commercial partners."

Calling for a more transparent structure around the men's team, Irish added: "In the England series across three formats which starts in three weeks' time, the Proteas will be facing one of the best teams in the world.

"We know that the players will give 110 per cent for South Africa on the field but it is critical that a proper professional structure is in place around the team.

"The way in which CSA has dealt with this to date, and the fact that nothing is in place, is totally unacceptable. It is ludicrous to expect players to be selected by unknown selectors."

