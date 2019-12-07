South Africa hope to confirm Graeme Smith as director of cricket

Graeme Smith could be named South Africa's director of cricket next week

South Africa are hopeful of appointing former captain and opening batsman Graeme Smith as director of cricket next week.

Smith, who led the Proteas to 53 Test victories and scored over 9,000 Test runs, withdrew from talks last month but has now seemingly had a change of heart.

South Africa have also appointed Jacques Faul as acting chief executive, with former incumbent Thabang Moroe suspended on Friday after misconduct allegations.

The Proteas will play England in four Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is this winter, with the first Test beginning in Centurion on Boxing Day.

Smith skippered South Africa to 53 Test victories

"We have not yet agreed a contract, but with time of the essence, we need things to move as fast as we can," Cricket South Africa president Chris Nenzani said of the move to recruit Smith.

"We have engaged with Graeme and he has agreed that by Wednesday all the negotiations around the contract will be concluded so that we can enter into an agreement.

"Once you put your director of cricket in place, then processes around coaching and selections kick in."

Jacques Faul has been appointed acting CEO by Cricket South Africa

South Africa wanted former ICC chief executive Dave Richardson to become their CEO but he will now support Faul.

"Jacques Faul did not hesitate for a moment when I asked him to be acting CEO," added Nenzani.

"He has been acting CEO in the past and said he would come in to lend his support and put his shoulder to the wheel for (the) country.

"Richardson's role will be to offer support and be available when required to put his services at the disposal of CSA. That ticks the box in terms of having stability at management level."

Watch the first Test between South Africa and England on Sky Sports Cricket from 7am on Boxing Day.