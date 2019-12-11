Graeme Smith appointed Cricket South Africa director of cricket on interim basis

Graeme Smith will take over as CSA director of cricket for an interim period

Former South Africa captain Graeme Smith is to take on the role of acting director of cricket with Cricket South Africa for an interim period.

Smith is the most successful Test captain in the history of the game in terms of matches won, tasting victory in 53 of his 108 Tests across an 11-year period from 2003 until his retirement in 2014.

Commenting on his appointment, Smith said: "I've publicly stated a number of times that I would love to assist CSA in this difficult time, particularly in developing this new role of director of cricket.

"I'm still as passionate about South African cricket as I ever was and I'm looking forward to getting stuck into the role.

"There is a lot of work to be done in the next few weeks and months and my objective will always be to make a positive impact during my tenure."

CSA acting chief executive Jacques Faul claims that in appointing Smith they have had to address "concerns" from the 38-year-old that have now been "overcome".

Describing Smith as "a natural leader", Faul added: "To have him on board to work with the professional cricket arm of CSA, as well as the cricketing pipeline, which is so vital for our game, is a massive shot in the arm for CSA during this period."

