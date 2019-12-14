South Africa appoint Mark Boucher as new head coach

Mark Boucher's first series as South Africa head coach will be against England

South Africa have appointed Mark Boucher as their new head coach.

Enoch Nkwe will assist Boucher as they prepare for the forthcoming Test series against England that begins on Boxing Day at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Faf Du Plessis was also confirmed as the Proteas' Test captain.

Acting director of cricket Graeme Smith believes Boucher's experience will be key for taking South Africa forward.

Former Proteas wicketkeeper Boucher, 43, played 147 Tests and 295 one-day internationals before retiring in 2012.

Smith said: "I have brought Boucher on board because I feel he will bring the toughness to turn a young and inexperienced Proteas squad into a battle-ready outfit.

"With his experience of a long career as an international cricketer he has first hand experience of what it takes to succeed in the Test arena.

"I have the highest regard for Enoch as well and I want to create a clear path for him to grow into a top international coach."

Former South Africa captain Smith added: "At the same time there is a clear need to maintain continuity and stability in the Proteas management team and we will be retaining the technical support staff along with Volvo Masubelele continuing as team manager and Justin Ontong as fielding coach.

"I will be appointing batting and bowling consultants, and these will be announced in the next couple of days.

"As far as my vision for the future is concerned, we need to rewind to performance excellence and that will be the focus going forward. Our public want and demand a world-class Proteas side and we must deliver on that."

