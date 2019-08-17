Bangladesh appoint Russell Domingo as new head coach on two-year deal
Bangladesh have appointed Russell Domingo as their new head coach on a two-year contract.
The 44-year-old South African replaces Steve Rhodes, who left after the Tigers finished eighth in this year's World Cup.
After taking on the role, Domingo said: "It is a massive honour. I have followed Bangladesh's progress with keen interest and I am extremely excited to assist the team in reaching the goals that they are capable of."
Previously, Domingo coached South Africa to the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup in 2014 and the one-day version a year later.
Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan reacted to Domingo's appointment, saying: "He has a wealth of experience and we have been very impressed with his passion and coaching philosophy.
"He has a clear idea of what is required to take the team forward."
Domingo's first assignment as head coach will be Bangladesh's one-off Test against Afghanistan in Chittagong next month.