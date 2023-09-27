Cricket World Cup: Tamim Iqbal out of tournament as Bangladesh lose prolific opener to injury

Bangladesh will be without their most prolific one-day batter Tamim Iqbal at the Cricket World Cup after a persistent back injury dashed the opener's hopes of playing in the showpiece event - live on Sky Sports.

Tamim had said in July he was retiring from international cricket but reversed his decision a day later after meeting with the country's prime minister.

The back injury forced him to step down as the team's 50-overs captain and he then missed the Asia Cup. He returned for this month's home series against New Zealand month but complained of discomfort, prompting team management to leave him out of the 15-man World Cup squad, which is led by all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Check out some of the best ever catches from the Cricket World Cup!

"We are all aware that Tamim Iqbal is a long-term injury concern," chief selector Minhajul Abedin told reporters of the news, which will be a big blow to Bangladesh for the World Cup, which begins on October 5 with every match on Sky Sports.

"We discussed it with the team management, and didn't want to take a risk in a long World Cup campaign. It is a very important event."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nasser Hussain, Simon Doull and Eoin Morgan analyse Cricket World Cup hosts India and debate whether they can play a fearless style when the pressure is on.

Tamim has scored 8,357 ODI runs the most by a Bangladesh batter. He has played in 243 one-day matches. In his absence, Tanzid Hasan will partner Litton Das at the top of their batting order, followed by Najmul Hossain Shanto at number three.

Shakib and his men will reach Guwahati later on Wednesday and play two warm-up matches in the east Indian city before moving north to Dharamsala for their tournament opener against Afghanistan on October 7.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Eoin Morgan, Nasser Hussain and Kumar Sangakkara discuss what it takes to win a World Cup and England's chances of lifting the trophy in India.

Bangladesh Cricket World Cup Squad

Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan, Mahmudullah

Watch every match of the Cricket World Cup live on Sky Sports from October 5 to November 19. Also watch on NOW. Cancel anytime