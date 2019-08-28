Bumble: Cricket's dying? Give it a rest! Ben Stokes and packed grounds show game in rude health

Ben Stokes salutes the crowd after his stunning 135no at Headingley

In the latest Bumble's Blog, David Lloyd reflects on a staggering Test match at Headingley, Ben Stokes' brilliance, and has a message for those who think cricket is dying…

Ben Stokes' innings at Headingley is definitely one of the greatest ever played.

You look at all the other innings that were epic: Kusal Perera earlier this year against South Africa, Brian Lara's 153 to win the game nine down against Australia, Michael Atherton's 11-hour epic, Graham Gooch's 154 against the might of the West Indies, Mark Butcher's 173 at Headingley, Ian Botham at Headingley - there's something about the place! - there have been plenty, and Stokes' is right up there.

The ground was packed, the atmosphere was unbelievable, and it just baffles me when people say cricket is dying and it's not this and it's not that. Unless I'm delirious and I'm not seeing what I'm seeing, the grounds are packed for T20 cricket, for Test cricket - they are packed!

5:31 Stokes played a remarkable innings to win the third Ashes Test for England and square the series Stokes played a remarkable innings to win the third Ashes Test for England and square the series

I keep reading about this game that is in crisis, but it is an easy thing to say, I started in 1964 and it were dying then! It is still the same old, same old - give it a rest!

Cricket is a massive game; it's second to football in this country, of course, but in other parts of the world it rules, cricket rules India. You wouldn't get any football on front pages there, you wouldn't get boxing, cycling, or rugby either, you get cricket.

In the UK, it's football, but when cricket stands up, just look at the crowds, it's packed. Lancashire played Derbyshire last night at Old Trafford, for example, and it was absolutely rammed.

England's great all-rounders

The notables when it comes to England all-rounders are Ian Botham, Freddie Flintoff, and now Stokes. They all played in different eras, I think it's totally unfair to say he's better than him, I don't think that is necessary. It's just that these are outstanding warriors, they really are.

All three mentioned have got that never-say-die attitude, and they all have idiosyncrasies, they are a bit different in certain aspects. But on the cricket field, they are putting in performances that demand that they are watched and people talk and write about, these are cricketers that you are in awe of.

3:23 Stokes' match-winning four at Headingley was an amazing moment, whichever angle you watch it from Stokes' match-winning four at Headingley was an amazing moment, whichever angle you watch it from

I've seen people trying to compare the Headingley Test to the World Cup final, but they are nothing alike, absolutely different games, different formats, and T20 is different again. Just rejoice in the performance at the World Cup, and the Ashes is now level with two to play.

I know at Old Trafford the tickets have pretty much gone, it's going to be rammed and The Oval always is. Cricket is in absolute rude health. Again, I'm perplexed by all these people saying it's not this and it's not that. Who are these people?!

Nine, 10, Jack

That was awesome from Jack Leach at No 11. But he'd given a clue against Ireland as nightwatchman when he got 92. He knew his responsibility, and what has really pleased me is that Stokes and Leach worked it out.

Jack Leach played his part for England with a crucial 1no in Leeds

'Every now and then, you're going to get one ball to face, and all you do is get out the way of it or block it.' That was real organisation, clear thinking, and utter belief from Stokes that he would win the game. To get to that position, there were a couple of really weak dismissals for England, these lads should have got stuck in, but Leach did the job.

You've got to be out in the middle because you're powerless in the dressing room, you're just willing your mates on.

I thought that Australia were brilliant, they recognised what Stokes had done at the end of the game. To a man, they congratulated him and I would say that is exactly what Ashes cricket is. I would applaud Australia for their effort, their endeavour and they will be in despair. But they recognised it was a great innings.

They spoke well after the game but the fact remains that that defeat will hurt Australia. Steve Smith comes back but he's still got to face Jofra Archer. This should be a pacey pitch. If everything is right at Old Trafford, this will be the quickest pitch we've seen in the series.

Jofra Archer and Steve Smith are set to resume their battle at Old Trafford

Yes, Smith comes back but how does he come back against Archer? Joe Root has got to make sure Archer is ready and raring to go when Smith comes in.

Changes for England?

It was a great Test match, you're on the floor at 67 all out, and again on social media it's 'drop him, do that', but I keep my powder dry, I've been involved in Test matches for too long. I would expect if Jason Roy was good enough two Test matches ago, he's good enough now.

I thought Joe Denly played very, very well. To me, he looks to have a good technique and he's good to watch, he's in a real battle and I think he understands that. I really wouldn't expect them to make any changes.

England vs Australia Live on

The only one would be if James Anderson is 100 per cent fit, you'd have to think about him playing, but that does weaken the batting.

Whatever happens, we couldn't have asked for much more this summer. This is pure Ashes cricket and I think the whole country is ready for Old Trafford. I, for one, can't wait, I think it is going to be one hell of a battle!

Watch day one of the fourth Test between England and Australia at Old Trafford from 10am, September 4 on Sky Sports The Ashes.