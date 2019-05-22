Cricket World Cup moments: Benedict Bermange counts down from 50-41

Each and every Cricket World Cup has delivered some truly memorable moments and this summer's will be no different!

50: Chris Gayle and Marlon Samuels add 372 together against Zimbabwe in 2015

Chris Gayle lit up the Manuka Oval in Canberra in 2015 with a swashbuckling double-century - the first in World Cup history - which included a record-equalling 16 sixes. Marlon Samuels was overshadowed in a world-record partnership of 372 for the second wicket, but he ended up unbeaten on 133. Zimbabwe put up a good fight in reply, but it was too much for them.

49: Chaminda Vaas takes a hat-trick with first three balls of match in 2003

Sri Lanka won the toss, put Bangladesh in to bat at Pietermaritzburg in 2003 and Chaminda Vaas opened the bowling. With his first three deliveries he dismissed Hannan Sarkar, Mohammad Ashraful and Ehsanul Haque to complete an astonishing hat-trick. Sanwar Hossain also fell in that dramatic first over which left Bangladesh reeling at five for four.

48: Zimbabwe beat Australia in a shocker in 1983

In one of the biggest upsets in the history of World Cup cricket, Zimbabwe, playing their first ever match in the tournament, beat Australia by 13 runs at Trent Bridge. Australia put Zimbabwe in and captain Duncan Fletcher's unbeaten 69 helped them to 239-6. Despite 76 from Kepler Wessels, four wickets from Fletcher turned the tide and Australia ended on 226-7.

47: Graham Gooch sweeps England to the final in 1987

Fans eagerly anticipated an India-Pakistan final at Eden Gardens, but Australia had already crushed Pakistani hopes in the first semi-final by the time England took on India in the second. Graham Gooch used the sweep shot to great effect against India's two left-armers, Maninder Singh and Ravi Shastri, going on to make a splendid hundred. England ended up with 254 and they were spun to victory by Eddie Hemmings, who took four wickets.

46: Eddo Brandes routs England in 1992

Zimbabwe had been skittled for just 134 in the town of Albury in 1992, and the chase seemed a formality for England - one of the pre-tournament favourites. However, Zimbabwe's captain David Houghton bowled chicken farmer Eddo Brandes through and he responded by taking 4-21. England needed 10 runs from the last over, but Malcolm Jarvis dismissed Gladstone Small to seal a remarkable victory.

45: Herschelle Gibbs' six sixes in an over in 2007

South Africa were already on course for a big total against the Netherlands at St Kitts in 2007 when Daan van Bunge started his fourth over to Herschelle Gibbs - then on 32. Gibbs decided to ignite the fireworks, hitting all six deliveries over the boundary to become the first batsman to hit six sixes in an over in ODI cricket. Jacques Kallis and Mark Boucher joined in the fun, and South Africa ran out winners by 221 runs.

44: Bangladesh knock England out in 2015

After an uninspiring campaign in 2015, England were knocked out of the World Cup as Bangladesh claimed a stunning 15-run win at Adelaide. Set 276 to win, England were bowled out for 260 despite Jos Buttler's 52-ball 65, while Rubel Hossain claimed 4-53. Bangladesh had earlier posted 275-7 in Adelaide thanks to 103 from Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim's 89.

43: McDermott rips through Pakistan in the 1987 semi-final

Australia posted 267-8 batting first in the 1987 semi-final at Lahore, but when Javed Miandad and Imran Khan took Pakistan to 150-3 the game was in the balance. Craig McDermott dismissed Wasim Akram, and after Bruce Reid had bowled Miandad, it was left to McDermott to clean up the tail to finish with figures of 5-44 and dash Imran's dreams of a World Cup triumph in Asia.

42: Mark Greatbatch pinch-hitting against South Africa in 1992

When John Wright pulled a muscle, captain Martin Crowe turned to Mark Greatbatch to open the batting in the 1992 match against South Africa at Auckland. The rest was history. He neutered South Africa's four-pronged pace attack, hitting 68 off 60 balls and putting on 103 with Rod Latham in the first 15 overs. New Zealand cantered to victory and Greatbatch had established himself as the first of many ODI pinch-hitting openers.

41: Kane Williamson wins a thriller with a six against Australia in 2015

In the Trans-Tasman group game of 2015, Trent Boult ripped through Australia's middle-order and it was only a gutsy innings of 43 from Brad Haddin that lifted them to 151 all out. However, New Zealand also collapsed as Mitchell Starc took six wickets. It was left to Kane Williamson to hold his nerve to hit a match-winning six to soothe the frayed nerves of Eden Park's partisan crowd and clinch a one-wicket victory.

