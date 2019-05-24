Cricket World Cup moments: Benedict Bermange counts down from 30-21

Each and every Cricket World Cup has delivered some truly memorable moments and this summer's will be no different!

To help get you in the mood ahead of our biggest summer ever, Sky Sports Cricket statistician Benedict Bermange has compiled his top 70 World Cup moments.

So sit back and enjoy - and why not join the debate and share your memories by filling out the feedback form at the foot of this page?

30: Sachin Tendulkar's 98 (75) v Pakistan in 2003 at Centurion

Pakistan totalled 273-7 at Centurion in 2003, riding on Saeed Anwar's classy century, and with their bowling arsenal, had the upper hand going into the second half of the game. After three fairly uneventful deliveries in the first over, Tendulkar cut a wide delivery from Shoaib Akhtar over backward point for four. Boundaries also came off the next two balls and the scene was set. Tendulkar eventually fell for a 75-ball 98 and India romped home with 26 balls to spare.

Sachin Tendulkar paved the way for India's commanding win over Pakistan at the 2003 World Cup

29: Andy Flower and Henry Olonga's black armbands at Harare in 2003

As their country prepared to host its first World Cup match, the Zimbabwe cricketers released a statement to journalists at the Harare Sports Club in which they denounced the "death of democracy" in their homeland. And in order to underline their opposition to President Robert Mugabe's 'regime', Andy Flower and Henry Olonga issued a written statement and took to the field against Namibia wearing black armbands.

Zimbabwe's squad lines up ahead of the 2003 Cricket World Cup

28: Lasith Malinga taking four wickets in four balls against South Africa

Lasith Malinga became the first bowler to take four wickets in four balls in international cricket as the Sri Lankan bowler threatened to steal a dramatic victory at Guyana. Set just 210 to win South Africa looked to be cruising before Malinga's late flurry turned the match dramatically as the Sri Lankan paceman dismissed Shaun Pollock, Andrew Hall, Jacques Kallis, and Makhaya Ntini in consecutive deliveries. However, Robin Peterson and number 11 Charl Langeveldt stood firm and sneaked victory.

Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga was in formidable form against South Africa

27: West Indies implode in the 1996 semi-final against Australia

Needing 208 to book their place in the 1996 final after Australia had recovered from the dire position of 15-4, the Windies were easing comfortably towards their target thanks in part to Brian Lara's 45 and on 165-2 needed to score 43 runs from the last nine overs. However, after scoring 80, Shivnarine Chanderpaul became the first of eight wickets to fall for just 37 runs as Australia ran out victors by five runs, with Shane Warne's spell of 3-6 in three overs proving crucial.

Australia's Damien Fleming bowls Courtney Walsh in the semi-final in Mohali

26: Gary Gilmour's 6-14 in the 1975 semi-final

Opening the attack with Dennis Lillee, Gilmour took 6-14 in 12 unchanged overs from the Football Stand end as England were skittled for 93. However, when Gilmour strode to the middle for Australia, the score was 39-6. With Doug Walters at the other end, Gilmour threw the bat to good effect as Australia won by four wickets.

Australia's Gary Gilmour in action during the World Cup held at Kennington Oval, in 1975

25: Ireland beat Pakistan on St Patrick's Day in 2007

Ireland produced one of the greatest victories in World Cup history by beating Pakistan on St Patrick's Day amid unbelievable tension in Jamaica. Led by their wicket-keeper batsman Niall O'Brien's innings of 72, they reached a rain-adjusted target of 128 with three wickets remaining in near darkness with Trent Johnson hitting the winning six. The result meant Pakistan were dumped out of the competition after only two matches.

Ireland's players celebrate beating Pakistan during the 2007 World Cup

24: Kevin O'Brien's 50-ball century against England in 2011

Ireland's target of 328 to beat England at Bengaluru in 2011 seemed a distant one as they slipped to 106-4, only for Kevin O'Brien to launch a savage assault on England's attack that produced the then-fastest-ever World Cup century, off just 50 deliveries. In total, O'Brien weighed in with 13 fours and six sixes in an astonishing innings of 113 off 63 balls, sharing a match-defining sixth-wicket partnership of 162 with Alex Cusack. John Mooney finished the job with a boundary from the first ball of the final over to Irish delight.

Ireland's Kevin O'Brien put England to the sword with a swashbuckling knock

23: Grant Elliott wins the 2015 semi to send New Zealand into their first final

In one of the great World Cup matches, New Zealand reached their first final in stunning circumstances at Auckland. With one ball left, Grant Elliott struck a six over long on off Dale Steyn to take New Zealand past their target of 298 in a rain-shortened match. Brendon McCullum's 26-ball 59 ignited the chase, but it was Elliott's unbeaten 84 from 73 balls which lifted the Kiwis from 149-4 to leave South Africa shattered and the home crowd delighted.

New Zealand's Grant Elliott celebrates his match-clinching six off South Africa's Dale Steyn

22: Inzamam's 60 from 37 balls in the 1992 semi-final against New Zealand

New Zealand had dominated the 1992 World Cup with their inspired mix of dibbly-dobby seamers, backing up spinner Dipak Patel opening the bowling. Martin Crowe inspired them to 262-7 in the semi-final against Pakistan and they were looking likely to feature in their first final after Imran Khan took 93 balls to score 44. However, a young Inzamam-ul-Haq announced his arrival on the cricketing scene with a blistering 37-ball 60 to shatter Kiwi dreams and propel Pakistan into the final.

Inzamam-ul-Haq's strokeplay proved too hot for New Zealand to handle

21: Adam Gilchrist putting a squash ball in his glove and scoring 149 in the 2007 final

Australia romped to their third straight title in 2007 as Adam Gilchrist made the highest-ever score ever made in a World Cup final, putting on 172 for the first wicket with Matthew Hayden. Gilchrist's 149 off 104 balls owed much to his decision to bat with a squash ball in his left glove, a training technique designed to give him more top-hand control with his right. While Sanath Jayasuriya and Kumar Sangakkara were at the crease, Sri Lanka had a chance but it faded as quickly as the light once they were separated.

Adam Gilchrist celebrates his remarkable century in the 2007 final

