Top Ashes moments: Peter Siddle's hat-trick and Ashton Agar starring at No 11 on debut

The Ashes has never been short of memorable moments.

So each day in the build-up to this summer's series, which begins on Sky Sports Cricket on Thursday, August 1, Sky Sports statistician Benedict Bermange will pick six of the best as he counts down his top 60 moments.

England vs Australia Live on

Featuring iconic imagery, this series is bound to stir up some debate - so let us know if you agree with Benedict's selections by tweeting @SkyCricket.

54) Peter 'Who' Taylor makes his Test debut as an unheralded off-spinner and ends up taking 6-78 and winning the man of the match award as Australia gain a consolation victory at Sydney in 1987.

53) Peter Siddle takes a hat-trick on his birthday on the first day of the Ashes series in 2010.

52) Len Hutton counters a sticky wicket at Brisbane to score an unbeaten 62 when England's next highest score is just 17 in 1966.

51) Ashton Agar scored 98 batting at number 11 on his Test debut at Nottingham in 2013.

50) Bob Cowper scores 307 at Melbourne in 1966 - the first Test triple century in Australia.

49) Doug Walters completes a century in a session at Perth by hooking the last ball of the day off Bob Willis for six in 1974.

Watch every ball of the 2019 Ashes live on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event from Thursday, August 1.