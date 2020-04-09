QUIZ: How much do you remember about county cricket in 2019?

James Anderson impressed for Lancashire in the 2019 County Championship - but what was his bowling average?

The domestic cricket season was due to begin this weekend but the coronavirus pandemic has put paid to that.

There will be no cricket in England and Wales until May 28 at the earliest so, to add an element of county cricket into your lives, Benedict Bermange has compiled a quiz on the 2019 campaign.

Our stats guru has questions on the County Championship, the One-Day Cup and the T20 Blast