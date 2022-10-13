T20 World Cup: A graveyard for the favourites... all the top stats ahead of 2022 edition in Australia

India were dumped out in the group stage of the 2021 T20 World Cup after heading into the tournament as favourites

Hosts and defending champions Australia are viewed as the team to beat at the 2022 Men's T20 World Cup - but perhaps they won't be relishing that tag.

In every edition of the competition so far, the pre-tournament favourites have failed to lift the trophy, with India suffering that fate last year in the United Arab Emirates following a group-stage exit.

That stat is one of many Sky Sports Cricket's Benedict Bermange has uncovered as he reels off some of the top numbers from each of the seven World Cups to have been staged to date.

Watch this year's showpiece live on Sky Sports from Sunday as round one begins - 2014 champions Sri Lanka face Namibia and Netherlands take on UAE on opening day, with Scotland meeting two-time winners West Indies and Ireland tackling Zimbabwe a day later.

Anyway, on to the stats...

Sri Lanka vs Namibia Live on

W Indies vs Scotland Live on

Ireland vs Zimbabwe Live on

0 - none of the pre-tournament favourites have won the competition. India were the 5/2 favourites ahead of the 2021 World Cup with eventual winners Australia back at 6/1. When England won in 2010, they were 14/1 at the start

1 - Chris Gayle is the only player to carry his bat through a completed all-out innings in T20 World Cup cricket. The Jamaican made an unbeaten 63 out of the West Indies' 101 all out against Sri Lanka at The Kia Oval in 2009

2 - two players will be appearing in their eighth T20 World Cup - Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh and India skipper Rohit Sharma

5 - the number of wickets that fell in Australia's final over against Pakistan at St Lucia in 2010. Mohammad Amir took three wickets and the other two fell to run outs without a run scored

6 - only one player has taken six wickets in an innings, with Sri Lanka spinner Ajantha Mendis bagging 6-8 against Zimbabwe at Hambantota in 2012

12 - the number of balls it took Yuvraj Singh to reach his fifty for India against England at Durban in 2007 - the fastest in all international cricket

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We head back to the T20 World Cup in 2007 where Yuvraj Singh smashed six sixes in one Stuart Broad over We head back to the T20 World Cup in 2007 where Yuvraj Singh smashed six sixes in one Stuart Broad over

24 - Will Porterfield's age when he captained Ireland against Sri Lanka at Lord's in 2009 - the only occasion the youngest player has captained a side in T20 World Cup history

35 - the most matches played by anyone in the tournament, with Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan featuring in 35 matches from 2007 to 2016

39 - the lowest total in the tournament's history with Netherlands bowled out for just 39 against Sri Lanka at Chittagong in 2014. They did little better against the same team in 2021, making just 44 that time

41 - Shakib Al Hasan's tally of wickets across all T20 World Cups - more than anyone else

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan is the most prolific bowler across all T20 World Cups, with 41 wickets

44 - Ryan Campbell - now coach of the Netherlands - was 44-years-old when he took the field for Hong Kong in three matches in the 2016 competition in India

64 - Sanath Jayasuriya conceded 64 runs in his four overs for Sri Lanka against Pakistan at Johannesburg in 2007, the most expensive spell in the competition's history

97mph - The fastest delivery in T20 World Cup history was bowled by Shaun Tait to Craig Kieswetter in the 2010 final at Barbados

120 - the number of deliveries bowled by Steven Finn in his T20 World Cup career without ever being hit for six - more than anyone else

123 - Brendon McCullum's innings for New Zealand against Bangladesh at Pallekele in 2012 is the highest in the tournament's history

Brendon McCullum's 123 for New Zealand against Bangladesh in 2012 remains the highest individual score in the tournament's history

153 - the average score batting first in T20 World Cup history

228 - the runs Virat Kohli scored between dismissals covering the 2016 and 2021 tournaments, with successive innings of 82 not out, 89 not out and 57

260 - the highest total in the tournament's history - Sri Lanka's 260-6 against Kenya at Johannesburg in 2007

653 - the total number of players to have participated across the seven tournaments to date

1,016 - Sri Lanka legend Mahela Jayawardena's tally of runs remains the highest aggregate by anyone across the tournament's history

Watch the T20 World Cup live on Sky Sports from Sunday. England's first game is against Afghanistan on Saturday, October 22, with build-up starting at 11.30am on Sky Sports Cricket ahead of a midday start.