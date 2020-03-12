IPL could be played behind closed doors due to coronavirus outbreak

Mumbai Indians may have to defend their IPL crown in empty stadiums

The Indian Premier League could be staged without spectators after a government decree related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Indian sports minister Kiren Rijuju told all national sports federations to ban spectators at all events, but events can go on if they cant be avoided.

The decision impacts the hugely-popular IPL, due to start on March 29 and last seven weeks.

It has not yet been determined how it will affect the one-day international series between India and South Africa. Thursday's first match in Dharamsala was rained off, the second ODI is in Lucknow on Sunday, and the third ODI in Kolkata next Wednesday.

Foreign players are expected to face difficulties in travelling to India as the government suspended all visas on Wednesday, barring categories such as diplomatic and employment-related, until April 15 in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Unless the government makes an exception, foreign cricketers will not be given business visas with which they travel to play the IPL.

The 2020 IPL starts on Sunday, March 29, with every game live on Sky Sports.