Indian Premier League 2021 to resume in United Arab Emirates on September 19

The remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was suspended in May due to Covid-19, will resume from September 19 in the United Arab Emirates, the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI) confirmed on Sunday.

The IPL was postponed in early May after a number of players tested positive for Covid-19, and there are 31 matches of the season still to be played.

Tournament organisers had confirmed in May that the IPL would be completed in the UAE, but an exact date had not been provided until now.

The first game of the resumption will see the Chennai Super Kings play the Mumbai Indians on September 19 in Dubai.

