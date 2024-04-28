Indian Premier League: England's Will Jacks smashes unbeaten ton to lead RCB to victory over Gujarat Titans

Will Jacks gave a timely reminder of his destructive batting capabilities to England's selectors as he smashed an unbeaten 41-ball century to inspire Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a nine-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League.

Jacks, who is expected to be included in England's provisional 15-player T20 World Cup squad on Tuesday, scored his maiden IPL hundred off 41 balls as Bengaluru chased down Gujarat's 200-3 in 20 overs with 24 balls to spare.

Virat Kohli (70) supported the England all-rounder from the other end as they shared an unbeaten second-wicket partnership worth 166 runs, helping Bengaluru post 206-1 in 16 overs.

Tenth-placed Bengaluru were chasing a high total to mathematically stay in contention for a knockout spot and made a hectic start with Kohli and opening partner Faf du Plessis (24) putting on a 40-ball stand.

Left-arm spinner Sai Kishore (1-30) took the Titans' only wicket when Du Plessis holed out in the fourth over before Jacks and Kohli took charge.

The Indian batter raced to his half-century off 32 balls, making it his fourth 50 in the IPL this year, and he also crossed the 500-run mark for this season.

Image: Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebrate their nine wicket victory against Gujarat Titans in the IPL

Jacks then took the lead, smacking Mohit Sharma for 29 runs in the 15th over as he brought up his half-century in 31 balls. The next 50 came off only 10 balls as Jacks smashed 10 sixes and five boundaries during his outing.

Jacks smashed 29 runs off Rashid Khan's (0-51) 16th over with Bengaluru needing 53 off 36 runs but managed to get over the line in just 12.

Earlier, Sai Sudharsan's 84 had rescued the hosts from 45-2 after left-arm spinner Swapnil Singh (1-23) dismissed opener Wriddhiman Saha (five) and Glenn Maxwell (1-28) removed Shubman Gill (16).

Sudharsan then managed an 86-run stand off 45 balls for the third wicket with Shahrukh Khan (58) who scored his maiden IPL half-century.

Scoring 50 off 34 balls, Sudharsan then added another 69 off the last six overs with David Miller (26no).

Gujarat Titans stay seventh after 10 games with only four wins while Bengaluru sit 10th with three wins from 10 games.

Jacks is the third England batter to register a three-figure score in a run-heavy IPL season, with Jos Buttler amassing two tons for Rajasthan Royals while Jonny Bairstow cast off a lean run this winter with 108 not out for Punjab Kings on Friday.

